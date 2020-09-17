Linn County: COVID-19 test of evacuee was a false positive

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reports that an asymptomatic individual staying at the wildfire evacuation center in Albany had tested positive for COVID-19 have turned out to be a false alarm.

Linn County officials announced on Wednesday that the person, who had been staying at the Linn Fair & Expo Center in Albany, had tested positive for the disease prior to being transferred to another facility and that people who may have come in contact with the person were being notified of potential COVID exposure.

On Thursday, however, county officials said that a second test performed at the other facility had come back negative.

“We’re trying to figure out why the lab gave us the wrong results. That obviously got a lot of people worried,” Linn County Administrator Darrin Lane said.

“We have reached out to the lab and are asking questions to try to understand why we received a false positive.”

The individual’s name, age and gender have not been released for confidentiality reasons.

At its peak, the Linn County Fair & Expo Center was housing an estimate 700 people and 1,000 animals displaced by Oregon wildfires. Those numbers have come down significantly as people have moved back to their own homes or made other living arrangements.