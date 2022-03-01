Linn County DA (mostly) loses suit challenging Brown's clemency orders

Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny's lawsuit challenging Gov. Kate Brown's clemency orders that release prisoners early was mostly rejected in Marion County Circuit Court.

Marteeny was joined by Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow and affected victims in requesting the courts prevent Brown from commuting sentences in the future according to specific procedures they challenged as illegal.

But except in the instances of granting specific juvenile offenders a hearing before a parole board, Marion County Circuit Court Judge David E. Leith sided with attorneys for the state in an opinion issued on Tuesday, March 1.

The lawsuit, filed in January, alleges the released prisoners pose a threat to their victims and communities.

Commutations in Oregon can happen one of two ways. One requires victim input through an application process. The other is done by gubernatorial order.

The district attorneys' argued that the governor should only consider applications, which give victims the right to be heard. She should not be able to go fishing for clemency candidates. And if she does, she should initiate the formal application process which would allow victims to voice their concerns.

But Leith wrote that Brown's use of the latter method was within her prerogative and powers as governor.

"If the legislature wanted to require an application from the Governor (or others in her administration) in order to self-initiate a clemency action, the legislature could have said so," Leith wrote.

Moreover, removing the governor from the commutation process by only receiving requests would unconstitutionally restrict her clemency power, Leith wrote.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

"It would effectively divide the universe of offenders into two classes, one eligible for clemency because an application has been made, and one purportedly beyond the clemency power based on the lack of an application," Leith wrote.

Under current state law, Leith wrote, there is no statutory guidelines restricting the governor from initiating the commutation process without victim input. Leith acknowledged the lack of notice could pose harm to the affected victims, but determined it was not substantive enough to find for the plaintiffs and restrain the governor.

Meanwhile, the judge did find in favor of the district attorneys regarding commutations of juvenile offenders whose crimes predated a 2019 Oregon law which allows for their parole hearings. That law is only to be applied going forward, while Brown was using the clemency process to release those convicted before the bill's passage.

In an interview, Marteeny said he was satisfied with much of the ruling and believes it highlights much needed changes to Oregon law.

"I'd like to see a change that requires a commutation process where victims get a chance to be heard before the governor makes a decision on commutation," Marteeny said.

Marteeny and his colleagues will study Leith's opinion further before deciding on whether to appeal, he said.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.