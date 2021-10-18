Linn County declares emergency over vaccine mandate for rural fire agencies

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Commissioner Will Tucker, who lived for many years on a ranch in Scio, said he knows firsthand how rural fire agencies typically rely on a small team of volunteers to provide adequate fire and medical responses.

“I’m just concerned about the ability to come out and see if local fire stations can provide the coverage we need," he said. "We need those people from the state EMS to be out in the community for this to work.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mid-Valley Media contacted several local rural fire agencies in Linn County for comment. While none of those who returned calls expressed fears over a lack of staffing crippling their ability to respond to calls, local fire chiefs say the vaccine mandate did make their jobs more difficult in recent weeks. Some volunteers did refuse or wait to get vaccinated until the deadline.

The Sweet Home Fire District has had one volunteer take a leave of absence because he was opposed to the vaccine mandate. The individual was fully vaccinated, according to Fire Chief Dave Barringer, but still opposed the mandate.

“I would say we were able to get through the process,” Barringer said. “I’m not going to say the process wasn’t painful. It was. There were a lot of discussions in my office.”