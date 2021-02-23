Linn County drops to moderate risk on state charts

Five counties — Jefferson (Madras), Benton (Corvallis), Josephine (Grants Pass), Douglas (Roseburg) and Coos (Coos Bay) — remain at the extreme risk level. That compares to 26 counties in late November at the height of the holiday spike in infections.

"Once again, our case numbers are trending in the right direction, but simply not changing fast enough," said Xan Augerot, chair of the Benton County Board of Commissioners. Augerot added that the numbers are heavily influenced by positive tests at Oregon State University, although she also praised the university's efforts.

"They are doing a fantastic job at testing, tracing and containing infections," Augerot said, citing OSU's random sampling, mandatory testing and asymptomatic testing.

"This OSU testing is on top of that being conducted by Benton County, Samaritan Health Services, the Corvallis Clinic and others prior to procedures or for symptomatic cases. As a result, we are concerned that we may in effect be being punished as a community for the intensity of testing we are doing."

Augerot said the county was working with the Oregon Health Authority on potential changes to the metrics to account for testing intensity and "we are simultaneously voicing our concerns with the governor’s office."

