Linn County election results
alert top story

Linn County election results

Elections Linn County stock

Election workers prepare ballots for counting in the Linn County elections center inside the court house in this November 2020 file photo.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Linn County voters are deciding today whether or not to reinstate a four-year law enforcement levy, which funds the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Juvenile Department and District Attorney's office. 

The current levy expires at the end of June, with a rate of $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The new levy would be an increase of 15 cents, imposing a $2.98 per $1,000 rate.

You'll find updates on the results here after polls close at 8 p.m.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

