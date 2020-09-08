Linn County Expo Center opens lots, stables to wildfire evacuees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As spreading Cascades wildfires forced North Santiam Canyon residents from their homes late Monday and early Tuesday, some of them found a temporary home in Albany.

"I don't know if I have a home left," said Lyons resident Amanda Macnab. She, along with her son, daughter and husband, evacuated their home around 1:30 a.m. and took shelter in an Albany hotel Tuesday before landing at the Linn County Expo Center.

The center has a drive-through check-in station set up by the Linn County Community Emergency Response Team for evacuees in need of assistance. Staff will provide water and other resources volunteers have brought in as they're needed. Parking for vehicles and trailers is available in front and back of the Expo Center, and the stables have opened for people bringing along livestock.

Neva Anderson, Linn County emergency preparedness coordinator, said the Red Cross and Salvation Army have stepped in to set up an indoor shelter at the center by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Until then, evacuees are asked to rest in their vehicles.

The Macnabs were among around 200 people who came to the center before 11 a.m.