Linn County finalizes sale of Lyons mill site

The Linn County Board of Commissioners has finalized the sale of a mill site in Lyons for $525,000.

The 68-acre timber mill at 40919 16th St. in Lyons has sat vacant since 2018 and has been sold to Sierra Cascade Forest Products. It was previously owned by Butte Development Company from 1993 to 2018. Oregon Fir Supply Co. owned it for the next-longest stretch, from 1970 to 1991.

The county took control of the property through foreclosure due to $60,000 in back taxes. The property has a market value of $1.1 million. The county received two bids on the property, the smaller of which totaled $200,000.

Sierra Cascade is a company that makes scented cones and holiday décor, though company officials have stated previously that they will look to diversify their operations with this new acquisition to include bundles of firewood and starters logs.

The sale was actually approved in May 2020, but more time was granted on the closing date for the company do an environmental assessment of the property. Sierra Cascade is based near Scio.

