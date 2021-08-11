Linn County fire departments send task force to battle Middle Fork Complex Fire

Six fire agencies from Linn County have sent a task force to the Middle Fork Complex fire in the Willamette National Forest. The dispatch comes after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act on Monday.

A total of 14 fire department members left Linn County at around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Brownsville, Tangent, and Harrisburg all sent representatives.

The Emergency Conflagration Act allows the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office to mobilize firefighters to help protect structures and fight the wildfire. Other task forces from Clackamas, Lane, and Marion Counties were mobilized.

“Fire departments helping other fire departments is woven into the fabric of the fire service,” Albany Fire Department Fire Chief Shane Wooton said.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Middle Fork Complex fire is more than 5,000 acres in size and as of now, is 2% contained. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined. Total personnel at the fire is nearly 700, and there are 14 crews, 6 helicopters, and 30 engines deployed.