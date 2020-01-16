Linn County helping in search for missing woman

Linn County Sheriff’s Office detectives are assisting in the search for a woman from California who disappeared.

Danielle Renee Bisnell, 27, of Redding, California was reported missing by family and friends on Dec. 31. She has been known to frequent Northern California, Oregon and Nevada.

It is believed that Bisnell was traveling through Linn County on her way back to Redding, California on Dec. 10 when she stopped communicating with family and friends.

The Redding Police Department has shared surveillance footage of Bisnell traveling with an unknown male in a mini-van.

Those with information about the case, including the identity of the male and details about the vehicle should contact Sgt. Danny Smetak of the Redding Police Department at 503-225-4218.

Those with information who would like to remain anonymous can also contact the Shasta County Secret Witness program at 530-243-2319. There is a $2,500 reward offered for any information leading to Bisnell’s whereabouts.

