Linn County Lamb & Wool Fair in Scio cancelled

The Linn County Lamb & Wool Fair in Scio, scheduled for May 15-17, has been cancelled for this year due to concerns regarding coronavirus, said Karen Borchard Isaac, president of the board of directors of the event.
“With uncertainty over COVID-19 restrictions, we felt it was in the best interests to cancel this year’s event, and it’s only this year’s event,” Borchard Isaac said.
“It’s always been a very successful event and we wish to keep it that way. Next year, it will be as successful and amazing as always,” she added.
The Linn County Lamb & Wool Fair is Scio’s largest annual event and many people return to their hometown and Scio High School, which usually has a few reunions in conjunction with the fair.
The Lamb & Wool Fair also traditionally marks the unofficial start of the summer festival season in the mid-Willamette Valley.
The centerpiece of the event is a small town parade that features public safety vehicles, riders on horseback, old tractors and plenty of local children on bicycles.
The Lamb & Wool Fair has several other components, however, including a lamb show, the Fleece & Fiber Show, a quilt display, the Northwest Champion Sheep Dog Trials, a pie-eating contest and the Sheepskin Revue, a night of theater and music that educates attendees about the history of Scio.
The theme announced for this year’s fair – “Everything Old is New Again” – will be used in 2021 when the 85th rendition of the celebration is held.
“I think it fits in perfectly with the circumstances we’re in. We’re looking at expanding our vendors. We have worked on new signage. We have new books coming out. As an organization, we’ve pulled together and created a lot of new items,” Borchard Isaac said.
She added that the community and vendors had been supportive of the cancellation.
Borchard Isaac said the board of directors for the Lamb & Wool Fair had been considering cancelling the event for a while, but made the decision on March 19.
“A lot has changed in the last couple of weeks,” she said.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.
