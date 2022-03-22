Linn County logs one new COVID-19-related death

The Oregon Health Authority reported one new COVID-19 related death for Linn County in the report issued March 22, even as case numbers continue to fall.

According to OHA, the state’s 6,978th COVID-19-related death was a 77-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Feb. 23 and died March 19 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

The death toll in Linn County is now 244. The county also recorded seven new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the county 26,338 since the pandemic began.

Benton County recorded five new instances of the virus, making the total number of cases in the county 14,994. No new deaths were reported, so the death toll there remains at 65.

Statewide, Oregon logged 269 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 701,992.

OHA also recorded eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Tuesday’s report, making the state’s death toll 6,983.

Hospitalizations: There are 179 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 13 fewer than the previous report. There are 28 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, one fewer than the last data.

With 110 unoccupied adult ICU beds, the state has a 16% availability rate. There are 338 available adult non-ICU beds, an 8% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 10 adult ICU beds available and 34 adult non-ICU beds available (10% and 5% respectively).

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 2,391 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average is 2,303 doses per day.

According to Tuesday’s report, about 3.17 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and around 2.88 million people have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 47,454 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 79.6 million.

The CDC also logged 911 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 971,422.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

