Linn County looking to shore up financial accounting

Even a healthy financial report and completed annual audit couldn’t take the bad taste out of the mouths of the Linn County Board of Commissioners following the second case of financial fraud that came to light in less than five years. The biggest, most recent one resulted in about $235,000 allegedly being embezzled over the past eight years.

The 2020 audit, completed by Tigard-based Pauly, Rogers and Co. and reviewed by the county on Tuesday, was complicated by many factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic. But the more troubling problem was what was referred to by audit officers as a “significant deficiency in internal control.”

That deficiency refers to the case of Angela Adams, a longtime former office manager with the Linn County Planning & Building Department. She was arraigned in January on charges of first-degree theft and first-degree aggravated theft after she allegedly embezzled funds by underreporting expenses and pocketing the difference.

That’s actually the second case in the past five years of county funds allegedly being skimmed for personal use. Former county finance manager Brandi Aston pleaded no contest in 2019 to embezzling $6,000 in county funds for personal expenses — including a designer handbag and a lining for her home pool.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}