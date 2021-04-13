Linn County looking to shore up financial accounting

Even a healthy financial report and completed annual audit couldn’t take the bad taste out of the mouths of the Linn County Board of Commissioners following the second case of financial fraud that came to light in less than five years. The biggest, most recent one resulted in about $235,000 allegedly being embezzled over the past eight years.
The 2020 audit, completed by Tigard-based Pauly, Rogers and Co. and reviewed by the county on Tuesday, was complicated by many factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic. But the more troubling problem was what was referred to by audit officers as a “significant deficiency in internal control.”
That deficiency refers to the case of Angela Adams, a longtime former office manager with the Linn County Planning & Building Department. She was arraigned in January on charges of first-degree theft and first-degree aggravated theft after she allegedly embezzled funds by underreporting expenses and pocketing the difference.
That’s actually the second case in the past five years of county funds allegedly being skimmed for personal use. Former county finance manager Brandi Aston pleaded no contest in 2019 to embezzling $6,000 in county funds for personal expenses — including a designer handbag and a lining for her home pool.
Both of these experiences have left county officials scratching their heads, wondering how missing funds could have gone undetected for so many years when there are annual audits of each county department. Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger said that nailing down proper financial policies was a big goal she brought with her into her first term on the board.
“I planned on coming to this board with some kind of suggestions … of how we can move forward and have confidence in our internal controls,” she said at the Tuesday board meeting. “Which is a fancy way of saying ‘money not getting stolen.’”
An internal review of how each department reports and verifies its expenditures was suggested, as well as asking for specific kinds of audits that look for the kinds of discrepancies that indicate fraud.
“Expanding the scope of our audits will provide another set of checks and balances that will be welcome to us,” said Commissioner Roger Nyquist after the meeting. “And we need to do it.”
The county’s contract with Pauly, Rogers and Co. concludes after this latest audit, meaning Linn County will go through a new public process to find an auditing firm for the next several years. Many firms will be able to vie for the contract, including the county’s current auditing firm.
The county typically contracts for six to eight years with a single firm, according to county officials.