Linn County man added to state's pandemic death toll

An 84-year-old Linn County man was added to the state's death toll on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority's daily coronavirus update.

The individual tested positive on June 2 and died on Sunday at his residence.

Linn County has had 80 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.

The state announced seven new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, raising its pandemic death toll to 2,744.

The OHA also reported 247 confirmed and presumptive cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Of those, 10 were in Linn County and seven were in Benton County.

Benton County has had 22 COVID-19 deaths and 3,247 cases of the disease during the pandemic.

Linn County has had 5,535 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.

Hospitalizations in Oregon were at 162 on Wednesday, which was 10 less than Tuesday. Of those, 37 were in intensive care units, which was 9 fewer than Tuesday.