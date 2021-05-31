 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linn County man dies of coronavirus
0 comments
breaking

Linn County man dies of coronavirus

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
vaccine blodgett 01

Samaritan Health's Sam Beasley vaccinates Ajay Sridhar of Corvallis at a clinic in Blodgett last month. More than 1.850 million Oregonians are fully vaccinated, according to state officials.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

The coronavirus has claimed an additional life in Linn County.

The Oregon Health Authority officials reported Monday that a 68-year-old Linn County man died May 30 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. The person tested positive May 17. The presence of underlying conditions still is being determined.

The fatality was the 77th for Linn County. Benton County has 22. Statewide, Oregon has record 2,671 deaths, with the national death toll at 591,265.

The other two Oregon deaths announced Monday involved an 80-year-old man in Douglas County and a 93-year-old man from Jackson County. The Douglas county case had underlying medical conditions, while the presence of underlying conditions still is being confirmed in the Jackson County fatality.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Osaka fined for media boycott at French Open

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News