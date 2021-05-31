Linn County man dies of coronavirus

The coronavirus has claimed an additional life in Linn County.

The Oregon Health Authority officials reported Monday that a 68-year-old Linn County man died May 30 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. The person tested positive May 17. The presence of underlying conditions still is being determined.

The fatality was the 77th for Linn County. Benton County has 22. Statewide, Oregon has record 2,671 deaths, with the national death toll at 591,265.

The other two Oregon deaths announced Monday involved an 80-year-old man in Douglas County and a 93-year-old man from Jackson County. The Douglas county case had underlying medical conditions, while the presence of underlying conditions still is being confirmed in the Jackson County fatality.

