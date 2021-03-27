Linn County man is Oregon's 2,374th COVID-19 death

A Linn County man was one of Oregon’s newest COVID-19-related deaths reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Saturday. The 81-year-old man tested positive on March 14 and died March 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin.
That death marks Oregon’s 2,374th COVID-related death, bringing Linn County’s fatality total to 59. The state’s 2,375th death was an 87-year-old Grant County woman who died on March 23.
There were 426 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, the OHA reported Saturday. That's a decrease from the previous day’s new caseload of 505. Hospitalizations increased 10, however, with 118 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 22 patients in ICU beds, an increase of four from the previous day.
Of those new cases, nine were in Benton County and three were in Linn County. Benton County now has a cumulative caseload of 2,543. Linn County’s cumulative total sits at 3,782. The state’s total caseload sits at 163,702.
On the vaccination front, OHA reported more than 34,000 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine added to the state’s registry this week. Of those, 20,559 were administered on March 26, while 13,949 were administered during previous days and just got accounted for in the registry, meaning all of the new doses were used, according to the OHA.
To-date, Oregon has administered more than 1.6 million doses, with more than 631,000 people fully vaccinated. Oregon cleared a milestone this week of more than 1 million residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
In Benton County, over 29,000 people have been vaccinated, with just under 18,000 of those being fully vaccinated. Linn County isn’t far behind, with 28,846 vaccinations administered. More than 17,000 people are fully vaccinated.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Nationally, the U.S. reported 71,593 new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the nationwide total to just under 30 million. The CDC reported 1,283 new deaths, bringing the total confirmed number of Americans who have died from COVID-related causes to 545,273.
There have been more than 140 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine delivered nationwide, out of a total of more than 180 million in the national inventory. Close to 92 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with about 50 million of those being fully vaccinated.