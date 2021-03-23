Linn County provides vaccines for people of color

Albany resident Javier Cervantes hadn’t tried to sign up for a vaccine appointment — the process of untangling eligibility and schedules, he said, was confusing.
Until he received a text.
“A friend sent it to me and then I sent it to a few people,” he said.
It was a message from the local NAACP that invited communities of color to sign up for a vaccine appointment through Linn County’s clinics.
It’s part of a partnership the county is embarking on with the NAACP to help get vaccinations to communities of color.
“Those communities are having more issues with the virus and we’re just trying to be proactive,” said Linn County spokesman Alex Paul.
To date, about 200 people of color have taken advantage of the program, according to the county.
People of color sign up through the partnership by sending an email to lccovidvaccine@co.linn.or.us with their name, contact number and the word “NAACP.”
The email, though, does not grant a free ticket to any person of color — they must meet current eligibility. A healthy young person with no underlying conditions who is not one of the groups currently allowed in line — like a healthcare worker or teacher — cannot sign up even if they are a person of color, Paul said.
Reserving a number of vaccines for communities of color falls in line with the state’s push to prioritize marginalized communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown marked the one-year anniversary of the state's "stay home, save lives" order and spoke to the state's vaccination efforts.
"It is clear that we must do more to reach the Oregonians who have been disproportionately impacted by the health and economic impacts of COVID-19," she said. "As we work now to quickly vaccinate Oregonians with underlying health conditions and frontline workers, we must increase outreach to Oregon's Black, indigenous Latino, Latina, Latinx, Pacific Islander, tribal and people of color."
In Oregon, the Latino community makes up about 13% of the population but has accounted for about 30% of the COVID-19 cases. As of the beginning of March, the community made up only 4% of those who have been vaccinated due to accessibility, communication, cultural barriers and fears over immigration.
The partnership will also help with outreach to farm workers and those who may be unsure about coming forward for a vaccine.
“I wanted to show the Latino community that it’s safe,” Cervantes said of receiving his first vaccination. “All communities, but the Latino community specifically that it’s safe to get. I’m still here.”