Linn County receives largest vaccine allotment, clinics scheduled
Linn County Vaccinations 02 (042321-copy)

Mass vaccination events will be held next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, thanks to the largest-ever allotment of COVID-19 vaccines to Linn County. (Mid-Valley Media file, January 2021)

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Linn County received its largest-ever allotment of COVID-19 vaccines this week, meaning locals will have three days next week to try and secure a dose at the county’s mass vaccination site.

Linn County received 8,336 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which will be administered on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week. Wednesday’s clinic will be reserved for first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine. Thursdays will feature more than 3,000 first doses of Moderna vaccine, while Friday’s clinic will have 3,000 first and second doses of Moderna.

Each clinic will be held at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd., in Albany. Each day’s clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Local officials heralded this record-breaking allotment of vaccine doses as crucial to reaching herd immunity, or the level of immunization that’s necessary to begin easing social distancing restrictions. As of this week, about 33 percent of local residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to a release by Linn County Public Health.

“Like most communities in Oregon we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 positive cases,” said Linn County Public Health Director Todd Noble in the release. “Vaccination is the pathway to put this pandemic in the rear view mirror. We still have a ways to go to reach herd immunity, so I encourage anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to join us next week at the Linn County Fairgrounds to be vaccinated.”

All people 16 or older are now eligible to receive the vaccine, though appointments are required. To schedule one, visit the Linn County Public Health website at https://linncountyhealth.org/ph/page/covid-19-vaccines-information. For those without internet access, or who require further assistance, contact the scheduling hotline at 855-441-2311.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. His can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

