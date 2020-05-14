Linn County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases; Benton holds steady

The Oregon Health Authority reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, all confirmed, including two in Linn County.
Three more Oregonians succumbed to the disease: a 66-year-old Multnomah County man who died Wednesday, a 61-year-old Multnomah County man who died Tuesday and a 66-year-old Washington County man who died May 4. All had underlying health conditions, OHA reported.
Oregon has now had 3,479 cases of COVID-19 and 137 deaths since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Linn County now has 107 confirmed or presumptive cases of the disease with eight deaths, while Benton has 50 cases with five fatalities.
In the last week there have been two new cases of COVID-19 at Corvallis Manor, one of three known hotspots for the disease in the mid-valley. According to a statement on the Corvallis nursing home’s website, there have now been 19 cases of the disease at the facility, including 13 residents and six staff members. Three residents died after being transferred to a local hospital; six are being treated in the facility’s isolation wing; and four have recovered, the statement said. All six staff members who have tested positive are self-isolating at home, according to the statement.
No additional cases have been reported since last week at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, where 38 people, including 21 residents, have contracted the disease. Seven residents of the facility have died from COVID-19.
The National Frozen Foods plant in Albany has had at least 34 cases, 30 among employees and four among family or household members. No updated numbers on the outbreak at the food processing plant have been provided by company or Linn County officials since May 6.
Nationally, the numbers continued to mount, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported 20,869 news cases on Thursday, for a total of 1,384,930, and 1,701 fatalities, raising the nations’ COVID-19 death toll to 83,947.
