Linn County reports another COVID-19 death

A 59-year-old man from Linn County died of COVID-19 on Sept. 4 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, according to Thursday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority. There were no new COVID-related deaths in Benton County.

Linn County had 134 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the case total to 9,393. Benton County had 27 new confirmed and presumptive cases, with a case total of 4,340.

There were 2,437 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon on Thursday, according to OHA. This brings the total number of positive cases to 294,392. There were 21 new COVID-related deaths statewide, bringing the Oregon death total to 3,394.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 1,182 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Oregon. OHA reported that there are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 641. There are 307 available non-ICU beds out of 4,354.

National: There were 163,164 new cases nationwide, bringing the case total to 40.5 million, according to Thursday’s report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 1,647 new deaths, bringing the death total to 652,480.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0