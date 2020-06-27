Linn County reports four new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, Oregon saw its largest surge of COVID-19 cases in more than a week.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the state total to 8,094. That is the largest single-day increase since the state reported 278 cases on June 16.

OHA also reported one death Saturday, raising the state total to 202. The victim was an 84-year-old Multnomah County man who had underlying medical conditions and became symptomatic on June 21. The OHA previously reported a 202nd death Friday but has updated its death toll after uncovering an error.

Of the new cases reported Saturday, four came from Linn County, bringing its total to 140. Benton County saw two new cases and now has a total of 82.

The largest spike Saturday came from Multnomah County, which reported 59 new cases. Umatilla (56), Washington (44) and Clackamas (16) experienced the next largest increases.