Linn County sheriff urges locals to stop spreading misinformation related to wildfires

"I know people are upset and scared and all that, but we need to be patient and do it right," he said.

The sheriff stressed that rather than relying on Facebook comment sections or other secondhand sources for information, folks should look to the Linn County website, as well as sites from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, for the most accurate, timely information.

“To hear it from those sources is best because you know it’s coming straight from us,” Yon said. “You know we’re going to try to be as accurate as we can be.”

Friday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page posted an update that began with, "Please Stop spreading rumors!"

The post was in response to a smattering of reports that a fire near West Brush Creek Road, just south of Crawfordsville, was started by arsonists.

“Please do not speculate on the cause of the fire because it has not been determined. It is not helping anyone. It is only scaring people,” the post continued.

Within an hour, the post had received nearly 200 comments and been shared more than 900 times.