Linn County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting near Foster Reservoir

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a male shooting at a vehicle at 10:10 p.m. Friday near the Calkins Boat Ramp on Foster Reservoir east of Sweet Home.

Witnesses described the shooter, Paul Kizer, 35, of Sweet Home, as driving away from the area in a Ford pickup.

Deputies responded and located the pickup on Highway 20. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but Kizer continued driving through Sweet Home. He parked at a residence on Ames Creek Road. After a verbal confrontation, deputies took Kizer into custody.

The investigation revealed Kizer had an argument with a male and threw a rock at the male’s vehicle as it left the area. Upon the vehicle’s return, Kizer fired shots at it, popping a tire. He then fled the scene. Deputies served a search warrant on Kizer’s pickup and located a semiautomatic pistol, magazine and ammunition.

Kizer was transported to the Linn County Jail, where he was lodged for unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of reckless endangering, attempting to elude a police vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief II, and reckless driving. Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to call LCSO at 541-967-3950.

