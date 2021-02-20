Linn County Sheriff's Office searching for man wielding machete-like weapon in attack

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe attacked someone with a “large cutting instrument similar to a machete,” on Friday in Mill City Friday.

The sheriff’s office says Klint Wise, 37, is wanted for the attack, which occurred in a 7-Eleven parking lot just before 1:30 p.m. The victim was transported to Salem Hospital and the injuries were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office press release Saturday.

Wise fled the 7-Eleven after the attack, and deputies were assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and state police in the initial search, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office says Wise should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The release asks people with information about the attack or Wise’s location to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3911.

K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.

