Linn County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Sweet Home man
Linn County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Sweet Home man

JacobRiggs

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is searching for Jacob Riggs, 28, who was last seen at Foster Lake on Tuesday

 Courtesy of the Linn County Sheriff's Office / Mid-Valley Media

A Sweet Home man was reported missing Wednesday, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

Jacob Riggs, 28, was last seen at Foster Lake near the Gedney Creek Boat Ramp on Tuesday, according to a Thursday press release. Riggs’ belongings, including identification, were found by a resident and turned over to the Sweet Home Police Department.

Those with information on Riggs’ whereabouts should call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.

“Riggs’ family is extremely worried about him,” states the news release.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue, as well as marine patrol, have been searching for Riggs since Wednesday afternoon.

