Linn County small towns roundup: Tangent Mayor Trulove well ahead in reelection bid

Mayor Loel Trulove, who has led the city of Tangent for six years, looks to have won his reelection bid rather handily.

Trulove, a volunteer lieutenant with the Tangent Fire District, received 354 votes compared to 168 for challenger David Kingsberry, according to unofficial Linn County election results released shortly after 8 p.m.

Kingsberry was hoping to receive write-in votes for a spot on the Tangent City Council however, as no one filed for one of the positions in the election.

In other contested races for small towns in Linn County, incumbent Jeffery Hensley and local volunteer Adina Olivares were leading a three-way contest for two at-large positions on the Sodaville City Council.

Hensley and Olivares both received 85 votes, while incumbent Anthony Morelos was trailing with 53 votes, according to early results.

Waterloo had a four-way race for three spots.

Incumbent Kevin Faulk was leading with 71 votes, while Adam Beskow had 67, Susan Foster had 66 and incumbent Allen Shearer had 54 votes, according to unofficial election results.

