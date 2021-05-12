 Skip to main content
Linn County suffers 68th COVID death
Linn County suffers 68th COVID death

Walk in vaccination 13

Ryan Smith received a COVID-19 shot from nursing student Josie Suing at a walk-in vaccination clinic at Reser Stadium in Corvallis last month. A Linn county woman was one of nine Oregon deaths reported Wednesday.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file (2021)

Linn County has recorded its 68th coronavirus death.

According to a report Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority, a 67-year-old woman from Linn County died Monday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. The woman tested positive April 23, and the presence of underlying conditions still is being determined.

The woman was one of nine deaths in Wednesday’s OHA report. Two of the deaths were from Jefferson County, with one apiece from Jackson, Crook, Lane, Malheur, Clackamas and Washington. The Jackson fatality was a 25-year-old man, while the Lane individual was 32.

Only 29 of Oregon’s 2,558 deaths have come from individuals younger than 40, according to the OHA’s database. More than 50% of the deaths, 1,318, have come from individuals 80 or older.

Linn County also had new 21 cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 4,893. Benton had 14 and now totals 3,085 caseswith 19 deaths.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

