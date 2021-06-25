Linn County to participate in opioid lawsuit negotiations

The counties assert that all of the defendants were complicit in a vast marketing and distribution scheme that underplayed the health risks of opioid painkillers and lied to patients, doctors and regulators in order to sell more pills. They allege that the companies made, and knew they were making, dishonest claims about the addictiveness of these kinds of painkillers, as well as their effectiveness in combating chronic pain.

The result of the scheme – which has also been the subject of other state, regional, national and global lawsuits – is that sales, prescriptions and usage of opioid painkillers soared in the United States. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Portland states that, “In 2011, the United States comprised 4.5% of the global population, yet consumed 80% of the world’s opiates.”

The counties are suing because these conditions led to a rampant addiction crisis, which was combatted through public programs run in counties all over Oregon. Essentially, they say taxpayer dollars went toward combatting the crisis that was created from these fraudulent practices. The plaintiffs are suing for damages on claims of public nuisance, gross negligence, abnormally dangerous activity, and fraud and deceit.