Linn County will require parental consent for COVID vaccines

On Tuesday, the Linn County Commission released a statement that noted all vaccination sites run by the county will require parental consent for anyone under the age of 18.
The decision clashes with state law that dictates anyone 15 years of age or older can consent to medical treatment, including vaccinations, without parental consent, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The OHA clarified its stance, specifically addressing the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
In the statement, the agency cited state law (ORS 109.640) and said, "The OHA supports the rights of minors 16 and older to consent to COVID-19 vaccination without parental consent, particularly in cases where the minor may have difficulty obtaining consent from a parent or guardian."
During Tuesday's commission meeting, the commission took a letter from its legal council into the record and voted to accept it. The letter stated that it was Linn County's policy to require parental consent for minors to receive the vaccination.
Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Goff, who was present at the meeting, asked for clarification on the county's stance and if the county had been requiring parental consent for minors during the months it has been holding vaccination clinics at the fairgrounds.
The county has not had a policy in place to check for parental consent but anecdotally, commissioners said they had seen parents attend the vaccine clinics with their children.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
The commission then took a recess and Goff left the meeting.
In the interim, GAPS sent communication to families noting that there was no process at the fairgrounds to require parental consent for vaccinations.
Hours later, after further discussion at the commission meeting for which Goff was not present, a county public information officer emailed Goff to state that the county's policy is to require parental consent for the vaccine.
In the email, the county stated the consent rules only applied to Linn County sponsored vaccination clinics.
Additionally, a statement was placed on the county's website that stated the county would now require parental consent and noted the issue was sparked by GAPS' decision to hold vaccination clinics at school sites outside of school hours.
Linn County initially planned to partner with GAPS to host the clinics providing equitable access to the vaccine in Albany neighborhoods but, as noted in the statement released by the county, stepped back from that effort.
Commissioner Roger Nyquist noted at the time that it was due to concerns over parental consent.
In Benton County, Corvallis School District is also partnering with Samaritan Health Services and the county to provide "teen day" at Reser Stadium and, according to county spokesperson Alyssa Rash, parental consent will not be required for teens 15 and older.
"We are in line with state law," she said.
Samaritan Health Services stepped in to allow GAPS to continue hosting the four clinics it had planned, and on Tuesday 89 community members were vaccinated.
Because Linn County's mandate that those 16 years and older obtain parental consent does not extend to Samaritan Health Services clinics, minors 16 and older can attend GAPS vaccination clinics without parental consent in adherence with state law.
CAITLYN M. MAY can be contacted at caitlyn.may@lee.net