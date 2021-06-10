Linn County woman added to Oregon's COVID-19 death toll

A 77-year-old Linn County woman was added to Oregon’s novel coronavirus death toll on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The woman, who had underlying health conditions, tested positive on May 22 and died on May 26 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

Linn County has now had 79 COVID-19 deaths, according to OHA figures.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The OHA added 16 Oregonians to the state’s death toll on Wednesday, but information about those individuals was released by the agency on Thursday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, the agency announced that another 10 Oregonians had died with COVID-19, though details on those residents weren’t available. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,726.

The OHA also reported 370 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 11 of those in Linn County and eight in Benton County. Oregon has now had 204,291 cases of the disease during the pandemic.

Benton County has had 22 COVID-19 deaths and 3,230 instances of the illness since March 2020. Linn County has had 5,475 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.

Vaccinations continue to progress, and Oregon is closing in on having 2 million residents complete their vaccination series. As of Thursday, the figure stood at 1,991,171.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.