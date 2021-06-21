Linn County woman added to Oregon's COVID-19 death toll

A 49-year-old woman from Linn County has been added to Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Monday.

The woman, who had no underlying conditions, tested positive on June 6 and died on June 19 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

Linn County has now had 81 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.

The OHA reported two deaths on Monday, bringing its number of novel coronavirus deaths to 2,756.

The state also announced 78 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Monday, which the OHA acknowledged was an “unusually low” figure. The agency added that case counts on Mondays typically are the lowest of the week and some local public health authorities did not process laboratory results on Sunday.

Of the cases reported on Monday, eight were from Linn County and one was from Benton County.

Linn County has had 5,611 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus during the pandemic. Benton County has had 22 COVID-19 deaths and 3,265 cases since March 2020, according to OHA data.

Oregon is closing in on its goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated against the disease. As of Monday afternoon, the number of residents 18 and older needed to reach the threshold was 44,606.