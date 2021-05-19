Linn County woman dies of COVID; 29 mid-valley schools report cases

Another Linn County resident has died from COVID-19 and cases of the virus continue to crop up at mid-valley schools, according to data released Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.
The latest local victim was a 93-year-old woman who tested positive on May 6 and died on Tuesday, OHA reported. It has not yet been determined if she had any underlying health conditions.
The Linn County woman was one of seven fatalities announced on Wednesday by OHA, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,601 since the start of the pandemic. Their names were not released.
Twenty-nine mid-valley schools had active COVID-19 cases involving students, staff or volunteers, according to a weekly report issued Wednesday by OHA. The number of affected schools was down one from the week before, but the total number of cases grew slightly, from 127 to 133.
The case numbers range in size from one to 16.
Mid-valley schools with active COVID cases are as follows, with new outbreaks marked by an asterisk:
Pioneer School in Lebanon (2), Green Acres Elementary in Lebanon* (5), Lebanon High School (4), Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis* (2), Husky Elementary in Corvallis* (1), Oak Heights Elementary in Sweet Home* (5), Alsea Charter School (11), Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon (6), Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis (3), Sunrise Elementary in Albany (2), Memorial Middle School in Albany* (1), Cascades Elementary in Lebanon (3), Santiam Christian School in Adair Village (16), South Albany High School (12), Calapooia Middle School in Albany (5), Corvallis High School (4), Philomath Elementary School (2), Philomath Middle School (3), Santiam Junior Senior High School in Mill City (7), West Albany High School (6), Sweet Home High School (8), Riverview School in Lebanon (4), Sweet Home Junior High (4), Cheldelin Middle School (3), Lafayette Elementary in Albany (5), South Shore Elementary in Albany (2), Liberty Elementary in Albany (3), Sand Ridge Charter School in Lebanon (2) and Meadow Ridge Elementary in Albany (2).
Case numbers are current as of Sunday, according to OHA. Outbreaks are considered resolved when there have been no new cases for 28 days.
This week’s report includes five new schools, but six were taken off the list because they had passed the 28-day threshold. Previously reported flareups at Santiam Elementary, Scio High, the Children’s Farm Home, Albany Christian, Timber Ridge Middle School and Hamilton Creek School are now considered resolved.
More than half of Oregon’s total COVID-19 fatalities — 1,336 — have occurred in connection with outbreaks at nursing homes or other congregate care facilities. The mid-valley currently has six such outbreaks, which can involve residents or staff of the facilities, members of their households or other close contacts.
The largest is at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis, which grew to 26 cases last week, OHA reported on Wednesday. Outbreaks also continued last week at Waverly Place Memory Care in Albany, which has reported six cases and one death; the Mennonite Home in Albany (11 cases); and Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany (4 cases). New outbreaks were reported at Corvallis Manor and Timberview Care Center in Albany, each with three cases.
This is the third outbreak of COVID-19 reported at Corvallis Manor since the pandemic began. The first outbreak infected 21 people and left four dead. The second, which began in November and was declared resolved in February, sickened 121 people and resulted in six fatalities.
A workplace outbreak at Albany’s Target Distribution Center continued to grow, adding six cases last week for a total of 31. Outbreaks continued at the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon (13 cases), the Hollingsworth & Vose plant in Corvallis (8 cases) and the Walmart store in Albany (8 cases).
Workplace outbreaks can involve employees of a particular company, members of their households or other close contacts. To date, workplace outbreaks in Oregon have accounted for 21,769 cases of COVID-19 and 113 deaths. OHA does not report COVID deaths by workplace, saying release of that information would violate patient privacy.
