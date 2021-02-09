Linn County's COVID restrictions loosened

Linn County will see fewer COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and activities beginning Friday as the state dropped its risk level rating because of a decline in new infections.
Linn moved from extreme risk to high risk, which means that beginning Friday, restrictions are eased on indoor dining, gyms and gathering sizes. The new levels are good through Feb. 25.
“We are happy that small businesses that have been closed in Linn County for months will get to reopen on Friday,” said Roger Nyquist, chair of the Linn County Board of Commissioners. “The downward trend in positive COVID cases is encouraging. As we continue to get as many vulnerable residents vaccinated as possible, today at least it feels like the momentum is with us in getting past the COVID-19 nightmare we have experienced over the last year.”
Benton County, meanwhile, remained at the extreme risk level. The county’s positivity rate is below the required number, but its level of cases per 100,000 residents, 239.5, is well above the 200 that is required to move to a lower risk level.
Xan Augerot, chair of the Benton County Board of Commissioners, noted that the county is being hurt by the number of cases it has in the 20 to 29 age group because of the presence of Oregon State University.
The coronavirus rarely leads to serious medical problems or deaths in the under-30 population the way it does in older segments of the population, but younger people can still spread it.
Augerot said that she has discussed the issue with one of her counterparts in Lane County, which has a similar problem because of the presence of the University of Oregon. Lane also remains in the extreme risk category.
“It’s frustrating,” said Augerot, “but what can you do?”
Augerot said that her Lane associate suggested that the state should keep the 20-29 counts out of the data, “but it’s hard to do that. That’s like closing one eye so you don’t see the problem.”
Augerot added that "we all need to be vigilant about our COVID safety practices, despite vaccines, given the potential for contact with the new, highly transmissible variants."
The Benton board also discussed when it might reopen county facilities to the public. Its previous target date was March 1, but given that its risk level remains too high, the board agreed that March 29 would be the new target date. Getting there, County Administrator Joe Kerby said, requires the county to be moved away from the extreme risk level for two consecutive review cycles.
Gov. Kate Brown announces risk level changes every other Tuesday. The next announcement will be Feb. 23, with the changes taking effect Feb. 26.
In addition to Linn County, 11 other Oregon counties made moves on the risk level charts Tuesday.
"This is welcome news, as we'll start to see more businesses open up and Oregonians being able to get out a bit more," Brown said in announcing the updated risk levels.
Also moving from extreme risk to high risk are Deschutes, Clatsop, Columbia and Lincoln as well as the Portland metro area of Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties.
Morrow County made a two-tier drop from extreme to moderate risk. Baker County also fell two spots, moving from high to lower risk. Grant County went from moderate to lower risk.
The announcement of the lower risk levels was applauded by the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association.
“Today’s announcement represents a significant step in the right direction,” said Jason Brandt, president andCEO of the ORLA. “It’s our job to make sure the governor’s office and Oregon’s legislators understand what we think will happen next because of today’s news. Top on the list are the challenges facing small businesses attempting to manage two weeks of operational certainty at a time, which includes finding workers who are trying to pay monthly bills. And we must acknowledge the 14 counties with restaurant operations still trying to survive in the winter with no indoor dining.”
The announcements end a streak of sustained extreme risk levels for most of the populous areas in the state, going back to November. The new rankings leave 14 counties in the extreme risk level, 11 at high risk, two at moderate risk, and nine at lower risk.
County risk levels under the state's public health framework aim to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19.
The framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread — extreme, high, moderate and lower risk — and assigns health and safety measures for each level.
