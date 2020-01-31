Linn Dems schedule two events

The Linn County Democrats will hold a pair of meetings in February at the main branch of the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.

The first involves standing committee roundtable discussions during the group's monthly general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.

A social time with light refreshments begins at 6 p.m.

There are seven standing committees: Campaign; Communications; Events; Finance; Organization (which includes the Neighborhood Leader program); Platform and Legislative Action; and Rules.

The Linn County Democrats also will hold an informational meeting on volunteer opportunities, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the same meeting room.

There will be food and information about the Neighborhood Leader Program and paperwork for people interested in being Precinct Committee People (PCP) candidates on the May ballot, as well as additional opportunities in Linn County and North Albany.

For more information about the meetings and the Linn County Dems, contact Taylor at linncodems@dpo.org.

