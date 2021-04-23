Linn, other Oregon counties may be heading back to extreme risk as COVID spikes

"This time will be different," said Dr. Renee Edwards, chief medical officer at Oregon Health Science University and adviser to Brown.

Edwards said the restrictions would likely be needed for no more than three weeks, when the increasing vaccination levels will cap the usual exponential growth of COVID-19 cases that marked the rate of illness during past surges.

Roger Nyquist, chair of the Linn County Board of Commissioners, said returning to the extreme risk category and the tighter business restrictions that come with it would be "a bit of a setback" but added he's received assurances from the governor that the move would not affect schools.

"We're so close to getting through this thing with continued vaccinations," he said. "It's a very difficult situation.,

But Nyquist also noted that the county has received extra vaccine supplies, and he urged residents to take advantage of that fact.

"My advice to everybody in Linn County, if you haven't gotten vaccinated already, sign up to get vaccinated next week."

Brown said the state's portion of the $1.9 trillion in federal aid recently approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden will be used to soften the economic impact of the restrictions on businesses.