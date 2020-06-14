Linn reports one new COVID-19 case, none for Benton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s been mostly quiet on the COVID-19 front in Linn and Benton counties the past seven days as the counties have combined for just three new cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Benton County had no new cases for the fifth straight day, according to numbers released on Sunday.

Linn County had one new case reported Sunday and has had only two over the past seven days.

All told, OHA reported 101 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 5,636.

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, however, raising the state’s death toll to 176.

The new cases reported were in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Klamath (3), Lane (1), Lincoln (8), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (20), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (1), Union (8), Washington (13).

Oregon’s 175th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 8, at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 176th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on May 4 and died on June 8, at Portland Providence Medical Center. She did not have underlying medical conditions.

