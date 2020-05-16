Linn sees 1 new coronavirus case, no new state deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon lost no lives to COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday morning, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

There has, however, been a rise in case count, with 64 confirmed as well as seven presumptive cases. Linn County reported one new case, while Benton had none.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, the overall death toll remains at 137 and there have been at least 3,612 individuals known to be infected with the coronavirus as of Saturday morning

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

