Linn sees 1 new coronavirus case, no new state deaths
Linn sees 1 new coronavirus case, no new state deaths

Gillian Flaccus, Associated Press

Oregon lost no lives to COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday morning, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

There has, however, been a rise in case count, with 64 confirmed as well as seven presumptive cases. Linn County reported one new case, while Benton had none.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, the overall death toll remains at 137 and there have been at least 3,612 individuals known to be infected with the coronavirus as of Saturday morning

For more information, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

