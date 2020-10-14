Linn sees more COVID-19 workplace outbreaks

Linn County has two new workplace outbreaks of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The new outbreaks are connected with the Georgia-Pacific tissue plant in Halsey, which has 17 cases of the disease, and the Eagle Veneer plant in Harrisburg, which is associated with 15 cases.

There are ongoing outbreaks at Freres Lumber in Lyons, which is associated with 14 cases, and the Lowe's Distribution Center in Lebanon, which is now connected with 12 cases.

Workplace outbreaks can include both employees and members of their households. The outbreaks are considered active until no new cases are reported for 28 days.

OHA reports outbreaks of five or more cases in facilities of 30 employees or more.

According to OHA's latest weekly report, there are currently no active workplace outbreaks in Benton County and no current outbreaks at any congregate living facilities, schools or child care centers anywhere in the mid-valley.

COVID-19 infections were up 18% Oct. 5-11, according to the latest data released by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday.