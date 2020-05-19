Lions club cancels pancake breakfast (May 20)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The board of directors of the East Albany Lions Club has decided not to hold its annual All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast over the Fourth of July weekend this year.

This will be the first time in 63 years the breakfast has not taken place.

The service club supports vision and hearing services to members, and provides financial support to several local nonprofit agencies. Despite the cancellation of the breakfast, the club will continue to support the community, and always welcomes new members.

Further information is available at the club’s website, e-clubhouse.org/sites/albany_east.

