Literacy center, other nonprofits receive grants

The Oregon Community Foundation has awarded $4.3 million to state nonprofits to continue their work supporting communities facing crises such as the pandemic, wildfires and economic disruption.
Nearly $755,000 in funds went to groups in the South Willamette region, which includes the mid-valley. Eight mid-valley groups received grants ranging from $15,000 to $36,000.
The Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center received $26,000, which executive director Elena Valdés Chavarria said will assist the center’s ability to boost staff expertise, develop a long-term plan and improve financial stability.
The center moved from the Sunflower House in downtown Corvallis to quarters on Northwest Jackson Avenue in October 2018. The center, which offers a range of cultural, language and education services, has been operating on a virtual basis since March 2020 because of COVID.
“The CMLC plans to strengthen governance and leadership by adding more members to the board that reflect the communities we serve, and strengthen staff expertise through professional development and training opportunities,” said Valdés Chavarria of the grant’s impact. “The CMLC is in a unique position this year in that we have more staff than we have ever had before, and the staff are skilled but newly hired within the last year. Furthermore, the CMLC would like to offer benefits/stipends to our English/Health/English Language Learning Childcare Tutors to aid in retention and tenure (and) also to better build capacity when hiring instructors in the future.
“Our high-quality instructors are volunteers, and we have been able to offer stipends when possible, and we would like to continue this in order to retain instructors. Our goal is to increase staff hours, training and technology related to professional development, retention benefits for instructors, printing/mailing outreach to new communities in rural areas, consulting related to the strategic plan, and collaborating with partners to increase awareness/revenue for popular new initiatives.”
The center also is seeking volunteers to get the center ready to reopen. See https://cmlcenter.org/contact-us/ for more information.
Here is a quick look at the other mid-valley recipients:
ABC House, Inc., Albany, $25,000: To reduce trauma and ensure an efficient and child-focused investigation by purchasing a new forensic child interviewing recording and data management system.
Boys & Girls Club of Albany, $15,000: To improve dental health outcomes, expand service availability and access for children ages 5 to 18 by increasing outreach to the Latinx community.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Center Against Rape & Domestic Violence, Corvallis, 20,000: To provide upgraded training for staff in managing stress, learning empathy and compassionate care skills for all survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence in Benton County, regardless of gender identity, cultural background or economic status.
Corvallis Arts Center, $20,000: To support initiatives to increase by 20% representation/participation of Latinx, and/or low-income artists in The Arts Center's Artist Accelerator Program in Benton and Linn counties.
Heart of the Valley Birth and Beyond, Corvallis, $15,000: To support outreach in rural communities to address maternal health inequities in under-resourced areas of Linn, Benton, and Lincoln counties and to enable the Community Doula Program to provide free services to Medicaid priority populations.
Stand By Me (Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments), $36,000: For Stand By Me program to expand its financial empowerment program to provide services specifically appropriate to the Latinx community in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.
Unity Shelter, Corvallis, $30,000: To support organizational leadership and to engage consultants to work with the board and staff to help Unity Shelter establish a solid foundation as a new nonprofit organization serving the needs of people who are homeless in Benton County.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.