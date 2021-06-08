Little risk level change as Oregon nears vaccination goal

Most Oregonians will see no change this week to local COVID-19 risk level restrictions as 30 counties retained their current tiers, Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday.

But if about 100,000 more residents get vaccinated, the whole system of restrictions would go away.

"If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get your shot today," Brown said. "It's never been easier to get an appointment."

The new weekly COVID-19 risk rankings released Tuesday showed five counties moving down a level, with just one rising.

Lane, Coos, and Wasco counties dropped to lower risk, the least restrictive category. Yamhill and Josephine counties will drop to moderate level.

The changes in the five counties will go into effect Wednesday, June 9, sooner than in some previous risk level announcements in prior weeks.

Harney was the only county to move into a more restrictive level. It will be at moderate risk effective Friday, June 11.

All other counties remain at their current levels until at least Thursday, June 17. There will be 21 counties at the lower risk level, four at moderate risk, and 11 at the high risk level. The higher the risk level, the more restrictions meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.