 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live theater returns to OSU with Bard in the Quad’s ‘Comedy of Errors’
0 Comments
alert

Live theater returns to OSU with Bard in the Quad’s ‘Comedy of Errors’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bard in the Quad

Srimanyu Ganapathineedi as Antipholus of Syracuse and Sophie Brown as Dromio of Syracuse rehearse their parts in Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors." OSU Theatre will present the play as its 2021 Bard in the Quad offering in the Memorial Union Quad, starting this evening. 

Live theater returns to Oregon State University Thursday evening with the 16th season of Bard in the Quad, featuring William Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors.”

OSU Theatre will perform the slapstick tale of mistaken identity at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and Aug. 12 through 15 in the Memorial Union Quad, 2501 SW Jefferson Way in Corvallis. Tickets are $17 for general admission, $12 for K-12 students and $5 for OSU students.

“We are thrilled to be back outside in the quad and rehearsing theater for audiences again,” said director and OSU Theatre faculty member Elizabeth Helman.

“It’s been a challenging year, and although we’ve experimented a lot with audio and digital formats at OSU Theatre, nothing can replace the experience of live performance. Bard in the Quad is always such a special event and really the perfect way to invite people back onto our campus this summer.”

During the quarantine last year, OSU Theatre produced an audio performance nicknamed “Bard in Your Yard,” recording Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” as a podcast with an original score and background sound effects.

This year’s “Comedy of Errors” cast features OSU students Libby Brennan (Amelia/company), Sophie Brown (Dromio S.), Josh Burlock (Duke Solinus), Steven Evans-Renteria (courtesan/company), Abrianna Feinhaur (Dromio E.), Srimanyu Ganapathineedi (Antipholus S.), Hannah Schwartz (Luciana), Taylor Stageberg (Balthazar) and Kane Sweeney (Angelo); and community members AJ Glessner (Aegeon), Samantha Johnson (Adrianna), Ellie Smith (merchant/company), Josh Smith (Antipholus E.) and Brandon Urey (Pinch/Nell/company).

The box office will open at 6:30 p.m. in the Memorial Union Quad on each performance day. To purchase tickets in advance, call the OSU theatre arts box office at 541-737-2784, or visit bardinthequad.org. No late seating or late admission. All performances are outdoors and no seating is provided, so audience members are invited to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs, along with warm clothing. Picnics are encouraged.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News