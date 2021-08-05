Live theater returns to OSU with Bard in the Quad’s ‘Comedy of Errors’

Live theater returns to Oregon State University Thursday evening with the 16th season of Bard in the Quad, featuring William Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors.”

OSU Theatre will perform the slapstick tale of mistaken identity at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and Aug. 12 through 15 in the Memorial Union Quad, 2501 SW Jefferson Way in Corvallis. Tickets are $17 for general admission, $12 for K-12 students and $5 for OSU students.

“We are thrilled to be back outside in the quad and rehearsing theater for audiences again,” said director and OSU Theatre faculty member Elizabeth Helman.

“It’s been a challenging year, and although we’ve experimented a lot with audio and digital formats at OSU Theatre, nothing can replace the experience of live performance. Bard in the Quad is always such a special event and really the perfect way to invite people back onto our campus this summer.”

During the quarantine last year, OSU Theatre produced an audio performance nicknamed “Bard in Your Yard,” recording Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” as a podcast with an original score and background sound effects.