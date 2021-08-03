 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock auction set for Benton County Fairgrounds
0 Comments
alert

Livestock auction set for Benton County Fairgrounds

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Benton County Fair auction

Paisley Grant, 10, of the Benton County Final Drive 4-H Club, is shown with Quigley, her black angus steer, before the livestock auction at the 2019 Benton County Fair. This year's fair was canceled, but the livestock auction is set for 6 p.m. Saturday.

 Mid-Valley Media file (2019)

The Lee Allen Memorial Youth Livestock Auction is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Corvallis.

The event is the lone activity for this year’s fair, with general fair events and the rodeo all canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a group of beautiful animals out here,” said Lynn McKee, director of the fair. “These kids take really good care of them.”

In addition to the live auction, those interested in making “add-on” donations can do so during the auction and through 4 p.m. Aug. 13.

See https://www.bentoncountylivestockauction.com/ for information on how to participate.

The 2022 Benton County Fair is set for Aug. 3-6.

“We are saddened that we won’t be able to host the fair again this year,” McKee said, “but public health must come first. We will begin work on the 2022 Benton County Fair & Rodeo, planning for a big party to welcome back out guests next year.”

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rep. Bush vows to focus attention on evictions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News