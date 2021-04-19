Lloyd's of London could once again pay for Oregon wildfire costs

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

By the third week of September, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, a logistical center for regional wildfire response, estimated Oregon's fires would cost $53 million, which put the state and Lloyd's on alert that a claim might be filed.

The final cost of the Oregon wildfires to the Oregon Department of Forestry was about $130 million. The bill was offset by more than $70 million in federal disaster aid, along with fees the state earned for fighting fires on land it did not control and reimbursement for other aid.

"The cost for suppressing the 2020 wildfires is estimated at just under $50 million, which is why it did not trigger the policy," Gersbach said.

The current policy runs through April 15, 2022. Lloyd's of London accounts for 90% of the policy cost, while Nashville-based Acceptance Insurance carried 10%.

The Legislature will vote on a portion of the premium in the Oregon Department of Forestry budget, which is now before the Joint Ways & Means Committee.

When Lloyd's of London and the state negotiated a renewal of the policy, it included a relatively modest 3% premium increase to $4,131,871 per year. The cost is split between the state and private timberland owners. Landowners pay their share through a property tax formula.