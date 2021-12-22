Local and statewide employment slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels

November was a strong month for hiring statewide, said Patrick O’Connor, a regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department.

The Oregon Employment Department released employment and unemployment data in Oregon’s counties for the month of November.

“Almost all sectors were showing employment gains, the one exception being health care,” he said. “It’s easy to imagine narrative-wise why they’re struggling.”

Here is the rundown of the November employment and unemployment data for Linn and Benton counties, as well as for the entire state:

Benton County

Benton County had the second lowest unemployment rate in Oregon this November, dropping to 3.2% from 3.4% in October.

Employment gains in Benton County were larger than normal, with nonfarm employment increasing by 210 jobs when only 140 were expected. Because of this, seasonally adjusted employment increased 0.2% between October and November.

Seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment is still 5.3% below pre-COVID-19 levels, down 2,300 jobs after losses from the pandemic.

Benton County added 60 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities in November. The sector’s employment rate grew 5% over the past year, or 230 jobs.

In November the private sector shed 10 jobs, professional and business services shed 20 jobs; private education and health services shed 40 jobs.

Benton County’s public sector added 220 jobs in November. Local government education, including public schools and Oregon State University, added 240 jobs. Federal government employment shed 20 jobs, while state government employment gained 10 jobs.

“In non-COVID times we would see all of our hiring occur at that local education level in September and October, so it’s definitely unusual that this occurred into November,” O’Connor said. “My guess is that it’s school districts trying to ramp up in terms of staff positions that have been tough to fill, like cooks and bus drivers.”

Linn County

Linn County’s unemployment rate for the month of November was 4.7%, down from 4.9% in October. This is still slightly higher than the statewide unemployment rate, which was at 4.2% in November from 4.4% in October.

Similar to Benton County, Linn County had larger gains than normal in nonfarm employment, adding 380 jobs when employment would be expected to increase 240. Because of this, seasonally adjusted employment increased by 140 jobs between October and November. Employment is now only 20 jobs below pre-pandemic levels in Feb. 2020.

Linn County’s private sector gained 360 jobs in November. The largest employment gains were in transportation, warehousing and utilities, which added 210 jobs. Retail trade added 120 jobs and leisure and hospitality added 100 jobs.

Construction shed 60 jobs and wholesale trade lost 30 jobs. Those industries reported the most employment losses in November.

Linn County’s public sector was up 20 jobs in November. Local government education gained 50 jobs, while federal government and state government employment both shed 10 jobs.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Statewide

Oregon’s unemployment rate in November was at 4.2%, which was down from 4.4% in October. The state has now recovered roughly three-quarters of the jobs lost in March and April 2020, according to state data.

The largest employment jumps s over the past year have been in the Willamette Valley, with jobs increasing 4.5%. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased in all six of Oregon’s broad regions over the past year.

Other regions saw job increases more slowly, with the Portland 5 area increasing by 3.7%, Central Oregon at 3.5%, Southern Oregon at 2.2%, Eastern Oregon at 2.1% and the Coast regions at 1.9%.

Grant County had the highest unemployment rate in November at 6.2%, and Wheeler County had the lowest at 2.8%.

The next Oregon Employment Department release will be available Jan. 25, and will show data from December county and metropolitan area unemployment rates. The statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data will be available Jan. 19.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.