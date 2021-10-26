Local chapter of NAACP to celebrate 50-year anniversary

The local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will celebrate its 50-year anniversary in Linn and Benton counties with live and virtual events Saturday, Nov. 6.

“It means the world to me as a person who believes in radical social change,” Jason Dorsette, president of the chapter, said. “Our theme is celebrate, remember and persist.”

The Corvallis/Albany branch of the NAACP was founded in January 1971. Today, the chapter has more than 600 members and serves both Linn and Benton county communities.

Dorsette said the organization is pulling out all of the stops this year for its annual fundraiser put on by the group’s Freedom Fund Committee. This year’s funds will go toward keeping the branch operational, funding scholarships for local students, as well as starting a new initiative aimed at getting more Black professionals in the mid-Willamette Valley involved and engaged with the chapter.

The live event begins at 4 p.m. at the Oregon State University Student Experience Center Plaza. There will be appetizers and live music.