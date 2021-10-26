Local chapter of NAACP to celebrate 50-year anniversary

The local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will celebrate its 50-year anniversary in Linn and Benton counties with live and virtual events Saturday, Nov. 6.
“It means the world to me as a person who believes in radical social change,” Jason Dorsette, president of the chapter, said. “Our theme is celebrate, remember and persist.”
The Corvallis/Albany branch of the NAACP was founded in January 1971. Today, the chapter has more than 600 members and serves both Linn and Benton county communities.
Dorsette said the organization is pulling out all of the stops this year for its annual fundraiser put on by the group’s Freedom Fund Committee. This year’s funds will go toward keeping the branch operational, funding scholarships for local students, as well as starting a new initiative aimed at getting more Black professionals in the mid-Willamette Valley involved and engaged with the chapter.
The live event begins at 4 p.m. at the Oregon State University Student Experience Center Plaza. There will be appetizers and live music.
The virtual component will start at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a keynote presentation from J. Luke Wood, vice president for student affairs and campus diversity and professor of education at San Diego State University. Wood’s research focuses on the factors affecting the success of boys and men of color in education.
There will also be music and a performance from Chicago comedian “Blame the Comic.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online at linnbentonnaacp.com/Events. All tickets include access to the virtual celebration and online auction catalog. Tickets can also be purchased for the pre-event live reception. Tickets must be purchased by Saturday, Oct. 30.
“It’s an honor to serve as president for this 50-year anniversary. ... We look forward to celebrating 50 more years,” Dorsette said.
Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_