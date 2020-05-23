Local donut shop continues support of senior class

Schools across the state closed March 13, and since then students and teachers have communicated solely through Google Meet and video chats in order to get coursework completed.

On Saturday, they wanted to do whatever they could to show their support for the class of 2020.

“Just to see them and let them know that we’re still here for them and we care,” CHS teacher Susan Sisson said.

Seniors were able to pick up graduation yard signs and T-shirts on Friday, and their graduation parade will be held June 6 at noon.

This was the second weekend in a row Kobold has used his business to do something positive for local seniors. Last Saturday, he and his staff handed out donuts to Crescent Valley High School class of 2020. Pepsi, Costco and Best Pots all made donations to help out with the giveaway.