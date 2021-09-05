Local family helped by donation of wheelchair-accessible van

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hostetler applied for help from the organization without any thought of getting a wheelchair lift. She just wanted whatever assistance they could provide. But Mercy House had just received a donation from another local family: a Toyota Braun Rampvan, outfitted with a retractable ramp that makes it much easier to roll a wheelchair up into the cabin.

“This particular vehicle we received as a donation came to us from a family that had that kind of vehicle with a wheelchair lift,” Enger said. “Just prior to this donation, we had been approached by a woman who had a child with that kind of need … so it just kind of happened through the grace of God.”

The family which donated the van requested anonymity. Hostetler said that the donated van — and its ramp — ramp has brought new mobility to the family.

“I can’t lift him up by myself,” she said, explaining the difficult process they had to use before receiving the van a couple months ago. The family used to load Dalton into a car seat, then finagle the wheelchair into the back. A process that used to take several minutes now takes about 30 seconds with the ramp.

No cure