Local girl gets new liver, fight continues

Delia was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis, a disease that essentially means her immune system is attacking her liver. Or it was until three weeks ago, when she received a transplant.

“Knowing someone had to die, it’s horrific,” Jessye said of the wait to hear about a match. “It’s a very emotional thing to deal with and we are believers, so I never once could bring myself to pray for a liver for her. I just prayed for the family that lost their child. It’s a bittersweet moment, and I will never be able to pass that transplant day without thinking of that family.”

Delia’s surgery was relatively successful except for an issue with her bile duct that was fixed days after the transplant. She was doing well enough to be discharged last Friday, but the family will have to remain in California for now. Possibly for months.

"It's not uncommon for families to stay close to the hospital for months," said Children's Organ Transplant Association President Rick Lofgren.

Often, families will utilize resources like the Ronald McDonald House that provides apartments for immediate family members to stay with patients close to the hospital. But that wasn't an option for Delia.

"The pandemic has made it more complicated," Lofgren said.