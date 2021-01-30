Local government meetings: Albany panel to review apartment plan

Tuesday

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/BOCCommissioners or call 1-224-501-3412 and use the access code 377-762-829#. The meeting also will be livestreamed at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov. On the agenda are reports on the Corvallis/Benton County emergency operations center, a community development review of Monroe, Adair Village and Philomath and public hearings on setting fees for permits, inspections and services and the transfer of jurisdiction for a street to Philomath.

• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. On the agenda are a bid recommendation for the Muddy Creek Bridge project and a resolution and order on the Northrock aggregate mining project. Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. Those presenting are asked to remain in the hallway outside the meeting room until your agenda item is called. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.