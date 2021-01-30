Local government meetings: Albany panel to review apartment plan

The Albany Planning Commission meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. Monday. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/pc or call 1-571-317-3122 and use the meeting ID 498-239-709.
On the agenda is a public hearing on a proposal for a 120-unit apartment complex with a clubhouse and more than 200 parking spaces on 6.32 acres of property at 595 Geary St. NE. Because the northbound edge of the property is the Willamette River, floodplain development and Willamette River Greenway reviews are required.
Here is a look at other local government meetings in the coming days:
Monday
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5976525607604086286. On the agenda is a discussion of tent camping. Because of the coronavirus the city has stopped posting and cleaning up camps except those with high environmental or safety risks. Councilors will weigh the short-term and long-term challenges of its camping policies.
• The Philomath Inclusivity Ad Hoc Committee meets remotely at 6 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. The committee, which consists of Mayor Chas Jones and Councilors Jessica Andrade and Teresa Nelson, was formed in 2020 to address justice, equity, diversity and inclusivity. On the agenda is a possible decision on a committee chair, choosing a name for the committee, deciding on speakers and subjects for future meetings and the identification of short, medium, and long-term goals for committee.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/BOCCommissioners or call 1-224-501-3412 and use the access code 377-762-829#. The meeting also will be livestreamed at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov. On the agenda are reports on the Corvallis/Benton County emergency operations center, a community development review of Monroe, Adair Village and Philomath and public hearings on setting fees for permits, inspections and services and the transfer of jurisdiction for a street to Philomath.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. On the agenda are a bid recommendation for the Muddy Creek Bridge project and a resolution and order on the Northrock aggregate mining project. Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. Those presenting are asked to remain in the hallway outside the meeting room until your agenda item is called. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.
• The Benton County Planning Commission meets remotely at 7 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8147599277584092432. On the agenda are deliberations for a conditional use permit that would allow safety upgrades on Highway 20. The upgrades require the acquisition of property and the expansion of the right-of-way starting near the entrance of Garland Nursery and ending just north of the intersection of Independence Hwy and Hwy 20.
Wednesday
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/landmarks or call 1-408-650-3123 and use the meeting ID 368-235-021. On the agenda is a public hearing regarding property at 218 Fourth Ave. SE.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6621753115755901452. No public hearings are scheduled. Commissioners will discuss mixed use zones and comprehensive plan and land development code text amendments related to the Land Development Hearings Board.
• The Albany Public Safety Commission meets remotely at 7 p.m. To participate go to Microsoft Team Meetings. On the agenda are election of a chair and vice-chair and reports from Police Chief Marcia Harnden and Fire Chief Shane Wooten.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely in a 4 p.m. work session. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5309199015358146830. On the agenda is an update on Oregon State University’s campus vision project, council policies on homeless services and a discussion of adjusting ward boundaries.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.