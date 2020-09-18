Local government meetings: Corvallis to discuss camping policy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. Monday. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6454155654797310477.

Councilors are scheduled to hear a report from city department heads on the challenges the city is facing with illegal camping.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic the city has not been enforcing camping ordinances and has only responded to complaints when “aggravating circumstances necessitate a response,” according to the meeting staff report.

Law enforcement responses to camping have dropped dramatically, the report says, but fires at such camps are up 73% in 2020 and 71% of all fires this year have occurred at homeless camps. Meanwhile, the Corvallis Police Department recorded 247 calls for service at the camp behind the men’s cold weather homeless shelter/BMX park between March 8 and July 8.